Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904278 | ISIN: CH0012005267 | Ticker-Symbol: NOT
Lang & Schwarz
18.11.24
17:51 Uhr
97,44 Euro
-0,39
-0,40 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVARTIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVARTIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,2297,6517:51
0,0000,00028.03.23
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 14:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ratio Therapeutics Inc.: Ratio Enters License and Collaboration Agreement with Novartis for SSTR2-targeting Radiotherapeutic Candidate

Finanznachrichten News

Ratio to receive upfront, and potential milestones and tiered royalty payments

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, entered today into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS). The collaboration leverages Ratio's radioligand therapy discovery and development expertise as well as its technology platforms for the development of a Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SSTR2) radiotherapeutic candidate for cancer.

"The team at Ratio is honored and excited to partner with Novartis on the development of a next-generation SSTR2-targeting therapeutic," said Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "Together, we aim to develop a best-in-class therapy in the fight against SSTR2-expressing tumors."

"Radioligand therapies hold transformative potential for certain forms of cancer, and Novartis is committed to maximizing their impact by continually improving the benefit for patients," said Fiona Marshall, President of Biomedical Research at Novartis. "We are delighted to collaborate with Ratio to advance this RLT candidate and work together to bring forward additional therapeutic options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancer."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ratio will receive combined upfront and potential milestone payments up to $745m, and is eligible to receive tiered royalty payments. Ratio will collaborate with Novartis to drive preclinical activities to research and select an SSTR2-targeting development candidate. Novartis will assume responsibility for all remaining development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities.

The collaboration combines the expertise and strengths of Ratio and Novartis to further elevate the safety and efficacy of radiopharmaceuticals for patient benefit.

Chestnut Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Ratio for this transaction.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium and Macropa, enable the development of fit-for-purpose radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials next year.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Rachelle Babb, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
[email protected]
+1 (929) 325-7559

SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.