LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), Monday announces the launch of Cyber Risk Analyzer to address cyber risks, enabling customers to make better data-driven decisions.The digital application allows customers to forecast loss, obtain holistic assessment of their exposures and security controls, and calculate total cost of risk analysis.Currently, Aon's stock is trading at $378.37, down 0.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX