Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884076 | ISIN: US69912T1088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAGON TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAGON TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 22:14 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies to Host Q3 2024 Investor Update Call on November 21, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a diversified holding company, will host an investor update call on November 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EDT to review its third quarter performance for the period ending September 30, 2024.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register using the link below. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN for immediate access to the call, allowing them to bypass the live operator. Registration is open at any time, including during and after the call's start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10194602/fe01fb5d52.

For those who have not pre-registered but would like to join the call, access is available by dialing:

  • 1-844-746-0740 (U.S. Toll-Free)

  • 1-412-317-5106 (International)

  • Request to join the "Paragon Technologies call"

A replay of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR
ParagonIR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.