Paragon Technologies Inc.: Paragon Technologies to Host Q3 2024 Investor Update Call on November 21, 2024

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a diversified holding company, will host an investor update call on November 21, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EDT to review its third quarter performance for the period ending September 30, 2024.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register using the link below. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN for immediate access to the call, allowing them to bypass the live operator. Registration is open at any time, including during and after the call's start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10194602/fe01fb5d52.

For those who have not pre-registered but would like to join the call, access is available by dialing:

1-844-746-0740 (U.S. Toll-Free)

1-412-317-5106 (International)

Request to join the "Paragon Technologies call"

A replay of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. For additional information please visit: www.pgntgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ParagonIR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies Inc.

