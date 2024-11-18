LONDON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, a case of bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in St. Ives, a seaside town in Cornwall.This marks the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 during this season.The authorities have decided to humanely cull all the poultry on the premises nearby the affected farm.Additionally, they have established a 3km protection zone, and a 10km surveillance zone around the infected premises to prevent the virus from spreading to other poultry farms.Earlier this month, a different strain of bird flu, H5N5, was reported at a poultry farm in the East Riding of Yorkshire.The virus has been widely reported in wild birds in south-west England and continental Europe.The disease spreads through birds' saliva, feces, or through contaminated water and feed.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX