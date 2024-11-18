WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the occasion of 'Day of Action for Cervical Cancer Elimination,' the World Health Organization has launched a new guidance on Target Product Profiles or TPPs for human papillomavirus screening tests.The tests could be used in remote areas of low- and middle-income countries, accelerating the efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in these areas.The women have the option to collect their own samples for the testing, enabling them to test for HPV at any location.'The new publication aims to support innovation in the HPV testing market, emphasizing high-performance, low-cost, and accessible solutions, particularly transformative in resource-limited settings,' the WHO stated.Many countries have arranged campaigns for HPV testing and screening, launched new health policies to eliminate the cancer, and spread awareness about the disease among people.'I thank all the health workers who are playing a critical role in this global effort,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.'While we are making progress, we still face huge inequities, with women in low-income countries bearing most of the burden. Only with strong leadership and sustained investment can we achieve our shared goal of equitable access for communities most in need.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX