WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published several recommendations for people traveling to countries with mpox clade 1 outbreaks.'Vaccination is an important tool in stopping the spread of mpox. People who are vaccinated should continue to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has mpox,' the agency stated.The CDC has advised people to get vaccinated if they had exposure to someone with mpox, traveled to country with mpox outbreak, had sex with someone who was diagnosed with mpox, and are at a risk of occupational exposure to the virus.The agency said that the first dose of JYNNEOS vaccine could give some protection against the virus. However, two doses are recommended for stronger protection. The second dose should be taken 4 weeks after the first dose.Notably, people who had developed an allergic reaction to the first dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine, antibiotics gentamicin or ciprofloxacin, or chicken or egg protein are advised not to take the vaccine.'The most common side effects after JYNNEOS vaccination are pain, redness, and itching at the spot where the vaccine is given. You might also experience fever, headache, tiredness, nausea, chills, and muscle aches,' the CDC cautioned.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX