WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $18 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $821 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $1.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $19.937 billion from $21.695 billion last year.Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $18 Mln. vs. $821 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $19.937 Bln vs. $21.695 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX