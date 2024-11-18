BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - FinVolution Group (FINV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB623.60 million, or RMB2.40 per share. This compares with RMB565.96 million, or RMB2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, FinVolution Group reported adjusted earnings of RMB663.19 million or RMB2.55 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to RMB3.276 billion from RMB3.197 billion last year.FinVolution Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB623.60 Mln. vs. RMB565.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.40 vs. RMB2.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB3.276 Bln vs. RMB3.197 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX