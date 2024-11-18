Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Ecology permit for oil production at Kulbas. This permit is valid through December 31, 2024. The company is in the process of commissioning the facilities to start production from KBD #2 and KBD #6 as soon as possible. The commissioning with the connection to KBD#7 is scheduled to be started on December 1, 2024. The Ecology permit application for 2025 is currently under review by the Ecology department. The permit for the gas flaring for 2025 has already been received.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

