WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors said it recently made history by driving 20 Super Cruise-enabled vehicles in a groundbreaking hands-free caravan across the iconic Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco and Oakland.GM noted that it initially launched Super Cruise in 2017 as the industry's first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system. It's now available on 20 vehicles, while its closest competitors offer nine or fewer hands-free models. Notably, GM's Super Cruise is the only technology that also supports hands-free towing.With a broad range of vehicles across various price points, GM said it continues to make Super Cruise more accessible, bringing the convenience and comfort of hands-free driving to an even larger customer base.Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, GM will expand customer options for hands-free driving, with the upcoming Cadillac VISTIQ, Cadillac Escalade IQ, and several other models set to feature Super Cruise.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX