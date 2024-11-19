Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Siegfried opens new global R&D Center for Drug Substances in Evionnaz



19.11.2024 / 07:03 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, November 19, 2024 Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), inaugurated its new global Research and Development (R&D) Center for Drug Substances at its site in Evionnaz, Switzerland. The 4,500m2 R&D Center houses advanced chemical and analytical facilities, state-of-the-art laboratories, and cutting-edge technologies such as flow chemistry, advanced distillation and process analytical technology, as well as new office space. Together with the R&D Center in Zofingen, it will offer chemical process R&D and analytical development services for Siegfried's global Drug Substances network. With workspaces for over 100 highly skilled specialists and 40 new jobs created, the R&D Center strengthens Siegfried's development excellence in phase II and III supporting the company's EVOLVE+ strategy. Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO of Siegfried: "The new R&D Center in Evionnaz significantly enhances our Drug Substances network and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge research and development capabilities for our customers. It will be a key element in driving development excellence as part of our EVOLVE+ strategy and represents another pivotal step in strengthening our position among the top providers in the CDMO sector." Siegfried inaugurated its new state-of-the-art R&D Center for Drug Substances in Evionnaz (Switzerland)

The new facility significantly increases Siegfried's R&D capacity to drive development excellence and further growth Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

