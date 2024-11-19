Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Media Release
Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), inaugurated its new global Research and Development (R&D) Center for Drug Substances at its site in Evionnaz, Switzerland. The 4,500m2 R&D Center houses advanced chemical and analytical facilities, state-of-the-art laboratories, and cutting-edge technologies such as flow chemistry, advanced distillation and process analytical technology, as well as new office space.
Together with the R&D Center in Zofingen, it will offer chemical process R&D and analytical development services for Siegfried's global Drug Substances network. With workspaces for over 100 highly skilled specialists and 40 new jobs created, the R&D Center strengthens Siegfried's development excellence in phase II and III supporting the company's EVOLVE+ strategy.
Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO of Siegfried: "The new R&D Center in Evionnaz significantly enhances our Drug Substances network and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge research and development capabilities for our customers. It will be a key element in driving development excellence as part of our EVOLVE+ strategy and represents another pivotal step in strengthening our position among the top providers in the CDMO sector."
