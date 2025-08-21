Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media Release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
In the first half of 2025, Siegfried (SIX: SFZN) successfully executed its strategy and continued to grow profitably. As expected, the seasonality between the half years is stronger in 2025 compared to previous years. Performance was supported by strong demand for development and manufacturing services for both drug substances and drug products across multiple markets. Profitability further increased, despite inflationary pressures in the U.S. and Germany, the final wave of customer de-stocking, and adverse currency developments. Over CHF 35 million of cash was released as a result of ongoing networking capital optimization, despite a significant increase in inventories for ongoing manufacturing that will convert into revenues in the second half of the year. Execution of the EVOLVE+ strategy remains firmly on track, sharpening Siegfried's focus on Commercial, Development, and Operational excellence, while laying the foundation for future value creation through targeted M&A.
Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: "In the first half of the year, Siegfried delivered according to plan, laying a solid foundation which allows us to confirm our 2025 outlook. This reflects the strength of our diversified customer base and our efficient operations. The execution of our strategy EVOLVE+ is making rapid progress, setting the course to outpace market growth across the key segments we are operating in and further strengthening our position as a leading CDMO in the pharmaceutical industry."
Net sales amounted to CHF 619.5 million, an increase of 1.6% in local currencies (-0.1% in Swiss Francs). The Drug Substances cluster contributed CHF 413.8 million, an increase of 2.1% in local currencies (0.6% in CHF), while Drug Products generated CHF 205.8 million in net sales, an increase of 0.7% in local currencies (-1.5% in CHF).
Core EBITDA amounted to CHF 133.9 million (prior period: CHF 132.1 million), resulting in an increased Core EBITDA margin of 21.6% (prior period: 21.3%). Core net profit amounted to CHF 65.7 million (prior period: CHF 71.7 million). This decrease is caused by negative exchange rate differences which reflect a point-in-time view. Cash flow from operating activities increased to CHF 149.6 million (prior period: CHF 118.9 million).
Strategic expansions focusing on growth opportunities
Outlook confirmed
Half-Year Results 2025
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
expect more
Siegfried AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2186524
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2186524 21-Aug-2025 CET/CEST