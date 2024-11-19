BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Diploma (DPLM.L) reported that its fiscal year pretax profit increased to 176.6 million pounds from 155.6 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 96.1 pence compared to 90.4 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 258.0 million pounds from 216.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 145.3 pence compared to 125.9 pence. Revenue was 1.36 billion pounds compared to 1.20 billion pounds, last year. Organic revenue growth was at 6%.For fiscal 2025, the Group projects: at constant currency, organic growth of approximately 6%; and an operating margin of approximately 21%.The Board has recommended a final dividend of 42.0 pence per share, making the proposed full year dividend 59.3 pence, up 5%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX