LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) Tuesday reported that its first-half return on ordinary activities before taxation surged to 93.64 million pounds from last year's 38.01 million pounds.Return per ordinary share was 62.33 pence, higher than prior year's 23.12 pence. Revenue return per ordinary share climbed 13.3 percent to 13.08 pence from 11.54 pence a year ago.Net return before finance costs and taxation was 95.13 million pounds from prior year's 39.49 million pounds.Further, the company announced first interim dividend of 6.9 pence per share, a 3.0% increase on the 6.7p per share dividend paid at the same stage last yearFor more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX