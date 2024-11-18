DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced it increased full year 2024 guidance, driven by the continued strong performance of its high-quality lab, outpatient medical, and CCRC portfolios. Healthpeak's updated guidance ranges include:

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share increased from $1.79 - $1.81 to $1.80 - $1.82

Diluted AFFO per share increased from $1.56 - $1.58 to $1.57 - $1.59

Total Merger-Combined Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth increased from 3.5% - 4.5% to 4.0% - 5.0%

Healthpeak published an updated Investor Presentation to incorporate the above-mentioned guidance increases, which includes required reconciliations under the appendix entitled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

The presentation is available on Healthpeak's investor relations website at https://ir.healthpeak.com.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

