BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Weibo Corp. (WB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $130.57 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $77.49 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Weibo Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.19 million or $0.53 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $464.48 million from $442.15 million last year.Weibo Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $130.57 Mln. vs. $77.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $464.48 Mln vs. $442.15 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX