TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMF.PK, TKOMY.PK), a Japanese insurance holding company, reported Tuesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent surged 236% to 688.50 billion yen from last year's 205.01 billion yen.Basic earnings per share were 351.38 yen, higher than 103.38 yen a year ago.Ordinary income grew 240 percent to 937.95 billion yen from prior year's 275.96 billion yen.Ordinary income grew 16 percent to 4.34 trillion yen from 3.74 trillion yen in the prior year.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, the company now projects net income to grow 26.5 percent to 880 billion yen or 450.26 yen per share, and ordinary profit to increase 47.2 percent to 1.24 trillion yen.The company previously expected net income to grow 25 percent to 870 billion yen or 443.57 yen per share, and ordinary profit to increase 42.4 percent to 1.20 trillion yen.Separately, Tokio Marine said it intends to repurchase up to 75 million shares or around 3.8 percent of total issued shares, in order to implement flexible financial policies. The aggregate purchase price is up to 120 billion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX