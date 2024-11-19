Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
WKN: A2DS5E | ISIN: FI4000251897 | Ticker-Symbol: 8P8
19.11.24
08:02 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2024 08:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Remedy's strategy 2025-2030 and financial objectives

Finanznachrichten News

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock Exchange Release November 19, 2024, 9:00 a.m. EET

Remedy's strategy 2025-2030 and financial objectives

Remedy's Board of Directors has decided on the company's strategy and objectives for the years 2025-2030. Remedy's management team will present the updated strategy today during its Capital Markets Day, which begins at 12 p.m. EET at event studio Eliel at Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki, Finland) and can also be followed via webcast: https://remedy.videosync.fi/cmd-2024.

Remedy aims to become a highly regarded creative studio with sustainable, significant commercial success. Remedy is in a strong position to embark on its next strategic phase and aims to reach the following financial objectives:

  • Double the 2024 revenue by 2027 with continued growth beyond this milestone
  • EBITDA margin of 30% by 2027 and maintain that minimum level throughout the strategy period

To reach the objectives, Remedy focuses on:

  • Creating and growing world-class gaming franchises
  • Making distinctive category-leading games
  • Working in ways that enable successful productions
  • Self-publishing games owned by Remedy

More information

Tero Virtala, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +358 9 435 5040
Email: tero.virtala@remedygames.com

Liisa Eloranta, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +358 50 4334 992
Email: liisa.eloranta@remedygames.com

Remedy in brief

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers many of its games. Remedy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main list.

www.remedygames.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
