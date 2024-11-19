Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Remedy's strategy 2025-2030 and financial objectives

Remedy Entertainment Plc Stock Exchange Release November 19, 2024, 9:00 a.m. EET

Remedy's strategy 2025-2030 and financial objectives

Remedy's Board of Directors has decided on the company's strategy and objectives for the years 2025-2030. Remedy's management team will present the updated strategy today during its Capital Markets Day, which begins at 12 p.m. EET at event studio Eliel at Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki, Finland) and can also be followed via webcast: https://remedy.videosync.fi/cmd-2024.

Remedy aims to become a highly regarded creative studio with sustainable, significant commercial success. Remedy is in a strong position to embark on its next strategic phase and aims to reach the following financial objectives:

Double the 2024 revenue by 2027 with continued growth beyond this milestone

EBITDA margin of 30% by 2027 and maintain that minimum level throughout the strategy period

To reach the objectives, Remedy focuses on:

Creating and growing world-class gaming franchises

Making distinctive category-leading games

Working in ways that enable successful productions

Self-publishing games owned by Remedy

