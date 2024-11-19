LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Chief Veterinary Officer has urged all bird keepers to follow scrupulous biosecurity measures following the confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 and HPAI H5N5 in poultry in England.To prevent further spread of the disease, all poultry on the infected premises will be culled and a 3 kilometer protection zone and 10 kilometer surveillance zone has been put in place surrounding the affected premises.The movement of poultry and other captive birds, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure have been restricted within these disease control zones.The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs urged all bird keepers to remain vigilant and take action to protect their birds.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low but people should not touch any dead or sick wild birds they find.The Food Standards Agency advises that properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.The new cases of HPAI in kept birds follows the recent increase in risk levels for both wild birds and poultry, and detection of both HPAI H5N1 and HPAI H5N5 in wild birds in Britain and across continental Europe.The Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and bird keepers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately, FSA said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX