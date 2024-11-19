Movella: Get Sirius about 3D inertial sensing in the most challenging environments

Movella launches new Xsens flagship sensor, designed for exceptional data robustness in any environment

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movella, a leading provider of full-stack solutions for digitizing 3D movement, today announced the launch of its new 'flagship' inertial sensor, the high-end industrial grade "Xsens Sirius" Series: the next generation of sensors succeeding the well-known Xsens MTi® 100-Series. Featuring Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) and Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) capabilities, Xsens Sirius is engineered to deliver reliable unmatched 3D, real-time and accurate data in the most demanding conditions. A key feature that sets this series apart is its advanced signal pipeline with analog filtering, ensuring high vibration resistance for precise measurements even in the most extreme-vibration environments. With this new series, Movella aims to further support autonomous vehicle innovators across a range of applications - either land, air or (sub)sea.

This new Sirius series is a game changer for demanding scenarios across diverse vehicle and antenna/payload use cases, including:

Marine: Deployed on surface vessels and sub-surface robotics, such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for precise navigation or stabilization, providing them with reliable heading- and roll/pitch data or support bathymetry mapping.

Deployed on surface vessels and sub-surface robotics, such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for precise navigation or stabilization, providing them with reliable heading- and roll/pitch data or support bathymetry mapping. Land based Mobile Robotics: Enabling precise navigation for diverse robotic applications, including indoor mobile robots (AMRs/AGVs) operating in dynamic environments and Outdoor Mobile Robots navigating through rough terrain.

Enabling precise navigation for diverse robotic applications, including indoor mobile robots (AMRs/AGVs) operating in dynamic environments and Outdoor Mobile Robots navigating through rough terrain. Precision Agriculture: Delivering accurate 3D orientation data for navigating and controlling autonomous agriculture machinery and smaller mobile robotics.

Delivering accurate 3D orientation data for navigating and controlling autonomous agriculture machinery and smaller mobile robotics. 3D Digital Mapping and Surveying: Supporting high-fidelity data capture and georeferencing for aerial, terrestrial, and subsea bathymetry mapping, enabling the creation of accurate and detailed maps and 3D models with e.g. Sonar, LIDAR and camera systems.

"The industrial grade inertial sensing and -navigation market is experiencing a surge driven by the rise of autonomy and mobile robotics in challenging movement environments," says Meindert Zeeuw, Director of the Automation & Mobility Line of Business at Movella. "Industries such as marine, UAVs, and mobile robotics are demanding highly accurate and reliable sensors that can withstand extreme conditions, yet should not be too expensive. Xsens Sirius is engineered precisely for this need, pushing the boundaries of performance and durability. Moreover it is supplied at the best price point in the market, aimed at easy integration, so also innovative small start-ups can make big steps in bringing their smart vehicle solution to the market."

The growing demand for robust inertial sensors across various applications is highlighted in this year's High-end Inertial Sensors report by Yole Intelligence.

"Among other applications where IMUs with industrial grade performances and immunity to vibration are needed, navigation or stabilization of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) represent a significant market with $86 million in 2023, generated for high-end inertial sensors," explains Pierre-Marie Visse, Senior Technology & Market Analyst, MEMS & Sensing at Yole Group. "We expect this market to reach almost $100 million by 2029, with a 3% CAGR on this forecast period."

Sirius Series: Engineered for Excellence

The Sirius Series boasts an array of cutting-edge features, including:

Robust accuracy: Accurate orientation data, supporting navigation everywhere, thanks to the dual-processor design.

Accurate orientation data, supporting navigation everywhere, thanks to the dual-processor design. Vibration and shock-resistant signal pipeline: Accurate measurements even in extreme vibration conditions, supported by analog filtering.

Accurate measurements even in extreme vibration conditions, supported by analog filtering. Rugged & reliable: MIL-standard IP68 housing, resistant temperature extremes, humidity, salt spray, sand & dust, shock & vibration, and electromagnetic interference.

MIL-standard IP68 housing, resistant temperature extremes, humidity, salt spray, sand & dust, shock & vibration, and electromagnetic interference. Easy-to-integrate: Compact plug-and-play, comprehensive software application suite, user-friendly SDK, and seamless integration. Backed by a strong partner network (NVIDIA/HESAI/ROS/Matlab/...)

Compact plug-and-play, comprehensive software application suite, user-friendly SDK, and seamless integration. Backed by a strong partner network (NVIDIA/HESAI/ROS/Matlab/...) Magnetic immunity: Exceptional resistance against magnetic disturbances thanks to advanced magnetic models.

Free technical support: Free global assistance from expert Field Application Engineers.

The Xsens Sirius Series is available now for orders. For more information, please visit the Xsens Sirius page.

About Movella

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the automation & mobility, entertainment and health & sports markets. Movella's innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as ABB Marine, Hewlett Packard, NVIDIA, Kongsberg, Clearpath Robotics, Toyota, Siemens, Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix and more than 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561795/Movella.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-sirius-about-3d-inertial-sensing-in-the-most-challenging-environments-302309841.html