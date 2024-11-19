SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The mastermind behind Phobos ransomware, which extorted ransom payments worth more than $16 million from more than 1,000 public and private firms in the United States and around the world, has been extradited from South Korea to face cybercrime charges.The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against Evgenii Ptitsyn, 42, a Russian national, for allegedly administering the sale, distribution, and operation of Phobos ransomware. Ptitsyn made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland after being extradited from South Korea.Ptitsyn and his co-conspirators hacked not only large corporations but also schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and a federally recognized tribe to extort millions in ransom payments.Ptitsyn and his gang conspired to engage in an international computer hacking and extortion scheme beginning in November 2020, according to the Department of Justice.They developed and offered access to Phobos ransomware to other criminals or 'affiliates' for the purposes of encrypting victims' data and extorting ransom payments from them. The administrators operated a darknet website to coordinate the sale and distribution of Phobos ransomware to co-conspirators and used online monikers to advertise their services on criminal forums and messaging platforms. At times, Ptitsyn allegedly used the monikers 'derxan' and 'zimmermanx.'After a successful Phobos ransomware attack, criminal affiliates paid fees to Phobos administrators like Ptitsyn for a decryption key to regain access to the encrypted files.From December 2021 to April 2024, the decryption key fees were transferred from the unique affiliate cryptocurrency wallet to a wallet controlled by Ptitsyn.Ptitsyn is charged in a 13-count indictment. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.The FBI Baltimore Field Office is investigating the case. The Justice Department's Office of International Affairs worked with the International Criminal Affairs Division of the Korean Ministry of Justice to secure the arrest and extradition of Ptitsyn.Judicial and law enforcement authorities in South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, France, and Romania, as well as Europol and the U.S. Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center took part in the Phobos ransomware investigation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX