BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), a cloud service provider in China, Tuesday reported net loss of RMB1.061 billion or $151.2 million for the third quarter, higher than RMB789.7 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by impairment of long-lived assets of RMB919.7 million or $131.1 million.Net loss per share was RMB0.29 or $0.04, compared with RMB0.22 a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted loss narrowed to RMB236.7 million or $33.7 million from RMB313.3 million in the prior year.Operating loss was RMB1.144 billion or $163.0 million, up from RMB804.8 million loss last year.Adjusted operating loss decreased to RMB140.2 million or $20.0 million from RMB262.9 million loss.Revenues for the quarter increased 16 percent to RMB1.886 billion or $268.71 million, from RMB1.625 billion in the same quarter a year ago.