WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 1.12 million international students studied at U.S. colleges and universities in the 2023-2024 academic year, setting a new record.The biggest flow of foreign students comes from South and Central Asia - 386260.Most number of students who traveled to the United States was from India - 331602. It marks the biggest admission of Indian students for higher studies in the U.S. since 2009, according to U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti.India overtook China to take the leading position in sending students for higher studies to the United States, which is one of the top destinations for international study.This data is highlighted in the annual Open Doors Report, released by the Department of State while launching the International Education Week.the annual Open Doors Report, released in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, measures and outlines trends in international student mobility.The economic activity of international students also makes significant contributions to the U.S. economy, bringing in more than $50 billion in 2023, according to the Department of Commerce.From November 18 to 22, the Department of State, in partnership with the Department of Education, is celebrating International Education Week, an annual joint effort to highlight the benefits to students, families, and communities in the United States and abroad of international educational exchange.In addition to the Open Doors Report, the Department will highlight key aspects of international education throughout the week. It includes StudyWithUS efforts to recruit international students to study in the United States; foreign language-learning opportunities for U.S. citizens as well as English language opportunities for students in other countries; and alumni of international educational exchange who made a positive difference in their communities and countries.