19-Nov-2024 / 12:45 GMT/BST

Windward is a fast-growing predictive analytics company that is focused on digitalising the global maritime industry. Windward's AI-powered decision platform offers a wide-ranging view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real-time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness. The group operates a subscription-based or software-as-as-service revenue model, which provides very high (ca.99%) levels of recurring revenue and is cash-generative, with payments made in advance. The business grew revenue at 37% in the first half, and we believe could soon surpass the Rule of 40 (growth plus margin) test if management succeeds in driving growth. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/windward-wnwd-11674/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

