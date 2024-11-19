Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Completes 3D IP Survey at Copper Road, Discovers New Outcrop Areas and Extends Mineralized Footprint

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 5km x 3km 3D Induced Polarization ("IP") survey at the Copper Road Project ("Copper Road" or the "Project"), following its comprehensive summer field program. Dias Geophysical covered the central area of the Project, covering 15 square kilometres (Figure 1). New copper sulphide mineralization has been identified at surface, aligning with preliminary IP survey results and areas of high chargeability, showcasing the survey's effectiveness in detecting previously unexplored areas and underscoring its significance in guiding future exploration efforts.

Highlights

New Outcrop's Discovered Southwest of Richards Breccia Coincident with Preliminary IP Chargeability Anomalies - Among the 6 samples collected from outcrop across the anomaly, sample SCFS-24-144A includes 10cm of massive sulphide veining, while the other samples contain copper sulphides (chalcopyrite and bornite) along fractures and veinlets.

Expanded Surface Sampling Campaign - Sterling has collected 103 new surface grab samples, adding to the 31 previously reported in a press release on October 29, 2024. These new samples, which bring the total to 134, include 52 currently in the lab, with the remaining en route for analysis.

Extended Porphyry Footprint to 3km - Recent field mapping has now extended the footprint of porphyry occurrences on the Project from 2km to 3km with the discovery of new massive magnetite veins, adding a significant new feature to the project's geology.

High-Resolution Drone Magnetic Survey Commencing - Sterling is now commencing a high-resolution drone magnetic survey in the area of interest to support additional detailed target definition ahead of drilling.

Comprehensive IP Survey Results Expected in December - The final IP data, including a 3D inversion, is anticipated in December and is expected to provide a detailed outline of potential drill target areas identified through the survey.

These new copper mineralized outcrops, IP chargeability anomalies and ongoing sample analyses further enhance the Company's understanding of mineralized zones on the property. The Company anticipates that once the IP data inversion and the drone mag survey are complete, a key milestone in the program will be achieved. The Company will look to match soil and prospecting results with historical exploration data and new magnetic, chargeability and resistivity targeting. Bookmarked between two past producing mines, this area of the Project has never seen a systematic exploration program of this nature and despite positive historical drill results, has never been tested below 200m.

Figure 1. 2024 field work highlighting the expanded ~3km mineralized footprint of the porphyry system

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) and (OTCQB:SAGGF) is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Copper Road Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

