QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC Pink: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 20, 2025 with an arm's-length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire several strategically located mining claim blocks (the "Property") in the Batchawana Bay area of northern Ontario.

The newly acquired Property comprises 323 individual mining claims covering a large, contiguous land package that directly adjoins Sterling Metals Corp.'s (TSXV: SAG) Soo Copper Project, where Sterling recently announced an exceptional copper discovery highlighted by 262.5 m grading 1.05% CuEq, including 68.3 m of 3.25% CuEq and 9.3 m of 19.8% CuEq from near-surface drilling (see Sterling press release dated September 29, 2025). QcX's new claims share over 6.6 kilometres of common boundary with Sterling's discovery zone, positioning the Company in the heart of one of Canada's most promising emerging copper districts (see Figure 1).

Strategic and Geological Highlights

Prime Location: The Property is located within the Precambrian-aged Batchawana Greenstone Belt and associated metasedimentary sequences, situated along the eastern margin of the Mid-Continent Rift (MCR)-a prolific geological setting known for large porphyry-style copper systems.

Figure 1: Map displaying QcX Gold Corp's Batchawana Project adjacent to Sterling Metal's Soo Copper Project



Transaction

As consideration for the Property, the Company will issue the Vendor an aggregate of 6,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per Common Share and will make a cash payment to the Vendor in the amount of $15,000. All securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In addition, the Company has granted a 3% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Property in favour of the Vendor, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase up to 1.5% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being reduced to 1.5%) for a purchase price of $1,000,000.

The completion of the Transaction contemplated by the Agreement remains subject to the approval of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Kelly Malcolm, P.Geo. (PGO - 2864), a director of QcX and a non-independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling and regional government-mapped geology. However, the QP assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in the James Bay region, only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

