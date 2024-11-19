BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading in negative territory.Investors are keenly watching the geopolitical situation, especially the Ukraine- Russia war scenario. After getting permission from President Jo Biden, Ukraine has fired at 5 US-made long-range missiles on Russia's Brynsk region. No casualties are reported.As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 224.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 32.50 points.The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 111.69 points or 0.6 percent to 18,791.81 and the S&P 500 rose 23.00 points or 0.4 percent to 5,893.62, the Dow edged down 55.39 points or 0.1 percent to 43,389.60.On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.3 million, while it was up 1.354 million in the prior month.The E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the retail sales were up 1.3 percent.The eight-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Greater Omaha Chamber at 1.10 pm ET.Asian markets closed on a positive note on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 0.67 percent to finish trading at 3,346.01. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 87 points or 0.44 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,663.67.The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rallied 194 points or 0.51 percent to close at 38,414.43.Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,374.00, up 74 points or 0.89 percent.European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 83.98 points or 1.15 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 210.43 points or 1.10 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 27.64 points or 0.34 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 109.74 points or 0.94 percent.Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.15 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX