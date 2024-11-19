KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Tuesday said its Phase 3 study evaluating subcutaneous Keytruda with Alteogen Inc.'s berahyaluronidase alfa in adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met its primary goals.Results from the study showed that subcutaneous Keytruda plus berahyaluronidase alfa, an enzyme used to enhance the permeation, with chemotherapy is non-inferior to IV Keytruda with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC.Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda is indicated for various types of cancers including melanoma, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, etc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX