Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dennis Moore, Chairman and President, and Joel Sutherland, CEO, will be attending NOIC, an investor conference in New Orleans (Nov. 20-23).

More information about this conference can be found here:

https://neworleansconference.com/

Our latest investor presentation can be found here:

https://hayasametals.com/site/assets/files/5262/20241108_hayasa_metals_investor_deck.pdf

About Hayasa Metals

The Company's mine-finding management team has a track record of creating shareholder value. Current exploration efforts are centered on two key properties: Urasar and Vardenis, both of which have shown encouraging results and significant potential for tier one mineral discoveries in the Central Tethyan Mineral Belt in Armenia. The Tethyan Belt is one of the world's most prolific gold, copper and polymetallic mineral belts, yet the Armenian portion of the belt is vastly underexplored.

