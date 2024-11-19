CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to enhance testing of hypersonic vehicles and accelerate implementation of related technologies.The development of hypersonic technology is to be accelerated under a new AUKUS arrangement, bolstering the collective security of the three nations.Under AUKUS Pillar II, the three nations have entered the Hypersonic Flight Test and Experimentation (HyFliTE) Project Arrangement to use each other's testing facilities and share technical information to develop, test, and evaluate hypersonic systems.'We are increasing our collective ability to develop and deliver offensive and defensive hypersonic technologies through a robust series of trilateral tests and experiments that will accelerate the development of hypersonic concepts and critical enabling technologies,' said Heidi Shyu, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.'This work will keep us ahead of our adversaries on the battlefield, enhance our collective security and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in an increasingly complex and dangerous world,' said John Healey, UK Defense Secretary.This joint work will enable the faster development, testing, and evaluation of innovative hypersonic vehicles and technologies.Hypersonic capabilities include long-range strike missiles capable of travelling faster than the speed of sound.The UK, U.S., and Australia will be able to take advantage of collective resources, shared testing facilities and pooled technical expertise.This work is aimed at ensuring each nation has the capabilities needed to defend against rapidly evolving threats.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX