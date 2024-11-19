Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a biotech company developing the industry's leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications measuring genomic instability in oncology, is pleased to announce that its application to the IPON program (Intellectual Property Ontario) was approved. The IPON program leverages the innovation of Ontario enterprises in securing and expanding their intellectual property (IP) portfolio. The program provides training, advisory services and financial support. Within the program Telo may receive up to CAD 80,000 of reimbursement for its prospective IP costs in addition to strategic input and guidance.

Telo Genomics holds an IP patent portfolio of 23 patents and pending patent applications in Canada, US and Europe. The portfolio includes patents that govern its core 3D telomere technology TeloView, and disease/ application specific patents including hematological disorders, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's disease and circulating tumor cells (liquid biopsy) technology. Twenty out of the twenty-three patents are fully granted.

The most recent patent applications filed by Telo support intellectual property protection of its flagship product for smoldering multiple myeloma TeloViewSMM. The Company filed two patent applications in 2022 and 2023. These patents are now in the international phase (PCT) having been filed in Canada, the US and Europe. These 2 inventions provide protection for Telo's methods to stratify smoldering myeloma patients into their respective risk group, a major unmet clinical need. When granted these patents would protect Telo's technology into 2043.

Telo's flagship prognostic test TeloViewSMM for smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) patients was clinically validated in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and Dana Farber Institute of Cancer. The test is now available as a CLIA laboratory developed test (LDT). SMM patients are commonly not treated until they progress to full stage multiple myeloma (MM), a deadly incurable blood cancer. TeloViewSMM with the best reported sensitivity for the assessment of this disease, stratifies SMM into a high-risk group that can benefit from immediate treatment intervention to delay and potentially avoid progression to full stage MM. Further, the test also confirms the stability of the SMM disease in low-risk patients. These patients can be monitored over time using the TeloViewSMM test without exposing these patients to unnecessary invasive sample collections and debilitating chemotherapy treatments. Critically, TeloViewSMM can be used periodically as a non-invasive liquid biopsy test that can be performed using a simple blood draw. Recent demographic studies have shown that SMM prevalence provides a significant market opportunity with an estimated 0.5% of the population over 40 years old being affected, which implies that the total TeloViewSMM addressable market could result in over 500,000 tests per year.

"We are thrilled to join the IPON program. The program is highly competitive and only select technology developers with a strong and meaningful innovation footprint are considered," said Sherif Louis, Telo's President and CTO. "Telo holds a robust patent portfolio that protects all the IP aspects of our business. We are continuously reviewing our IP strategy and technology development to expand this portfolio. We were indeed forward thinking with our recent smoldering myeloma filings that provide protection for our TeloViewSMM test until 2043."

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

