Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
19.11.24
15:58 Uhr
71,00 Euro
+0,36
+0,51 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9071,1816:52
70,8871,1616:51
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Rising Temperatures, Greener Spaces

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro
By Kenny Dieglio

Whether turfgrass, native plants or trees, green spaces are essential to the environment. According to Lawn Institute, they play a vital role in providing recreation, relaxation, and social interaction, helping to foster a sense of community and wellbeing.

Record Heat Wave

Phoenix, Arizona broke a record this summer after experiencing 113 days in a row that reached triple digit temperatures. Even during times of high heat, residents still need the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, especially in green spaces where it can feel a bit cooler than non-green spaces.

Bring in the Trees

When it comes to making green spaces greener, every little bit helps. To address Phoenix homeowners feeling the urban heat island effect in their neighborhoods, ScottsMiracle-Gro partnered with the City of Phoenix and Project EverGreen to provide the community with increased shade. Barrios Unidos Park received a donation of 50 trees as part of this partnership.

The volunteer day at Barrios Unidos Park on October 23 was open to the public, with attendance by community leaders including Phoenix District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington.

Planting Teamwork

Local ScottsMiracle-Gro associates and additional community volunteers planted the trees at the park with the help of the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

While there is always more work to be done in response to rising temperatures, we're focused on the beneficial role that green spaces can play when it comes to addressing heat.

Learn more about ways to have a great outdoor space while being mindful of environmental resources.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.