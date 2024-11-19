ScottsMiracle-Gro: Rising Temperatures, Greener Spaces

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Kenny Dieglio

Whether turfgrass, native plants or trees, green spaces are essential to the environment. According to Lawn Institute, they play a vital role in providing recreation, relaxation, and social interaction, helping to foster a sense of community and wellbeing.

Record Heat Wave

Phoenix, Arizona broke a record this summer after experiencing 113 days in a row that reached triple digit temperatures. Even during times of high heat, residents still need the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, especially in green spaces where it can feel a bit cooler than non-green spaces.

Bring in the Trees

When it comes to making green spaces greener, every little bit helps. To address Phoenix homeowners feeling the urban heat island effect in their neighborhoods, ScottsMiracle-Gro partnered with the City of Phoenix and Project EverGreen to provide the community with increased shade. Barrios Unidos Park received a donation of 50 trees as part of this partnership.

The volunteer day at Barrios Unidos Park on October 23 was open to the public, with attendance by community leaders including Phoenix District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington.

Planting Teamwork

Local ScottsMiracle-Gro associates and additional community volunteers planted the trees at the park with the help of the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

While there is always more work to be done in response to rising temperatures, we're focused on the beneficial role that green spaces can play when it comes to addressing heat.

Learn more about ways to have a great outdoor space while being mindful of environmental resources.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro

View the original press release on accesswire.com