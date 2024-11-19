OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Tuesday announced its largest dive computer Descent X50i for underwater excursion at a suggested retail price of $1,499.99.The device features a 3 inch color touchscreen display, strong sapphire lens, leakproof metal buttons, and a backup dive light.Powered with SubWave sonar technology, the computer helps the divers to communicate with one another underwater, and monitor each other's tank pressure, depth, and distance.During the pre-market hours, Garmin's stock is trading at $208.45, down 0.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX