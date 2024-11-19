WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, Dr Eric Berg DC, popularly known as The Knowledge Doc, has shared a YouTube video regarding the benefits of turmeric.The doctor, who specializes in healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting, suggested that drinking turmeric water either first thing in the morning or at bedtime could be 'as effective as aspirin or ibuprofen' without any side effects.He noted, 'Turmeric has been shown to be as effective as anti-inflammatory drugs, especially for irritable bowel disease and digestive problems. It may also help reduce blood pressure and inhibit pathogens, especially fungi.'A 2019 study found that curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, was found to improve insulin sensitivity and lipid profiles in rat models with type 2 diabetes.'Another study showed that curcumin had comparable results to Prednisone in reducing inflammation for rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and IBS. It has also been shown to produce antidepressant effects similar to Prozac and Zoloft,' the doctor continued.'Curcumin has anti-diabetic properties and effects similar to Metformin. It also has anticoagulant properties similar to aspirin and Warfarin.'Interestingly, Turmeric could increase glutathione, cure skin problems, protect liver, stimulate phase-2 detoxification, support DNA repair, and slow down cancer progression.Despite the benefits, people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medicines are advised to consult healthcare providers before consuming turmeric.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX