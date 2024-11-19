Reservoir Media, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that members of management will attend two upcoming investor conferences.

On Wednesday, November 20, Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting investor meetings at the 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York City. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Heindlmeyer, please contact your ROTH Capital representative.

On Monday, December 9, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting investor meetings at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your UBS representative.

About Reservoir Media, Inc.

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

