BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB2.40 billion, or RMB2.90 per share. This compares with RMB2.35 billion, or RMB2.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to RMB10.675 billion from RMB9.075 billion last year.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB2.40 Bln. vs. RMB2.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.90 vs. RMB2.84 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB10.675 Bln vs. RMB9.075 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX