JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Imports are expected to sink 0.3 percent on year after rising 2.1 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 2.2 percent after slipping 1.7 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 360.4 billion yen following the 294.1 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.South Korea will provide October numbers for producer prices; in September, producer prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.0 percent on year.The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. Its benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) and lending facility rate (6.75 percent) are all seen as unchanged.Taiwan will see October figures for export orders, as well as Q3 data for current account. In September, export orders were up 4.6 percent on year. In Q2, the current account surplus was $21.82 billion.