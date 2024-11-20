Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40L1Z | ISIN: CA3499331013 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BC0
Tradegate
19.11.24
20:03 Uhr
0,374 Euro
-0,024
-6,03 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTE GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTE GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00019.11.
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 01:14 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Change of Auditor

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as its new auditor effective as of November 15, 2024.

The Successor Auditor replaces GreenGrowth CPAs Inc. (the "Former Auditor") as Forte Group's auditor. The Board of Directors and management of Forte Group would like to thank the Former Auditor for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in respect of the Company for any financial period during which Former Auditor was the Company's auditor or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued being December 31, 2023. There were also no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor or the Successor Auditor including disagreements, unresolved issues or consultations as defined in National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure ("NI 51-102"). A Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been filed via SEDAR+ with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

Audit Committee

The Company has appointed Howard Blank as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective November 15, 2024. The Audit Committee comprises Howard Blank, Richard Coleman, and John Campbell.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada- and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Director
john@fortegroup.co
604-569-1414

SOURCE: Forte Group Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.