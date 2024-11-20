Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Change of Auditor

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as its new auditor effective as of November 15, 2024.

The Successor Auditor replaces GreenGrowth CPAs Inc. (the "Former Auditor") as Forte Group's auditor. The Board of Directors and management of Forte Group would like to thank the Former Auditor for their excellent services. The change in auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in respect of the Company for any financial period during which Former Auditor was the Company's auditor or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued being December 31, 2023. There were also no reportable events between the Company and the Former Auditor or the Successor Auditor including disagreements, unresolved issues or consultations as defined in National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure ("NI 51-102"). A Notice of Change of Auditor together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been filed via SEDAR+ with each securities commission in each province or territory in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer.

Audit Committee

The Company has appointed Howard Blank as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective November 15, 2024. The Audit Committee comprises Howard Blank, Richard Coleman, and John Campbell.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company. Forte Group develops and manufactures a range of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements for both its TRACE brand and private-label clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada, Forte Group owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada- and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. The Company's distribution network includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, delivering wellness-focused products directly to consumers through its innovative offerings.

