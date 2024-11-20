WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) has issued a statement regarding the director candidates nominated by Mantle Ridge for election to the Air Products Board of Directors at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting. The Board has acknowledged receipt of Mantle Ridge's nomination notice and proposed director nominees. A formal recommendation on the director nominees will be included in the Company's proxy materials, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in due course. Shareholders of Air Products are not required to take any action at this time.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX