BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK consumer and producer prices for October. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 2.2 percent in October from 1.7 percent in September.In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for October. Economists expect producer prices to fall 1.1 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent in September.At 4.30 am ET, house price figures are due from the UK.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area construction output for September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX