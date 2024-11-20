Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
Tradegate
20.11.24
09:12 Uhr
9,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,44010:00
9,3609,43010:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 09:22 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Successfully completed the second VLGC delivery to BW LPG

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda. November 20, 2024 Avance Gas Holding Ltd. («Avance Gas» or «Company») (OSE: AGAS) refer to the announcement on August 15, 2024, to sell its VLGC fleet to BW LPG Ltd ("Buyer") for $1,050 million.

On November 1, 2024, the Company announced the first VLGC delivery, and today Avance Gas announce the second VLGC delivery, the 2022-built dual-fuel ship Avance Capella. Avance Capella was under a sale leaseback agreement, which has been successfully novated to the Buyer. As a part of the transaction, outstanding lease obligation of $64.4 million have been novated to BW LPG. In connection with the delivery, 2.1 million shares in BW LPG were issued by the Buyer to Avance Gas. Additionally, the Company also received net cash proceeds of $15 million. Following the delivery, Avance Gas owns 3.45 million shares in BW LPG corresponding to a 2.4% ownership share. These consideration shares have a lock-up period of 40 days from the issuance date as previously announced.

The ten remaining vessels are scheduled for delivery to BW LPG prior year-end. As of today, three deliveries are expected to be delivered in November while the remaining seven are expected to be delivered in December.

Avance Gas will issue regular press releases in connection with the remaining deliveries and the Company will revert with more information in its third quarter results presentation scheduled on November 27, 2024.

For further queries, please contact:
Media contact: Øystein Kalleklev, CEO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Investor and Analyst contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.