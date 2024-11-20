BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ATRenew Inc. (RERE):Earnings: RMB17.88 million in Q3 vs. -RMB44.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.11 in Q3 vs. -RMB0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ATRenew Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB90.06 million or RMB0.55 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB3.672 billion in Q3 vs. RMB2.923 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB4740-RMB4840 MlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX