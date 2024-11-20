LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L), in its trading update for the four-month period ended 27 October 2024, stated that performance was in line with management expectations. Group order intake was 8% higher year-on-year on an organic constant currency (OCC) basis, with all three divisions showing growth, led by Water & Power and Oil & Gas.The company noted that its full year expectations are unchanged and the Group continues to anticipate 2024 to be another year of progress on an OCC basis.The company said it remains active in looking for suitable acquisition opportunities, consistent with the Growth+ strategy.The company will publish 2024 full-year results on Tuesday 11 March 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX