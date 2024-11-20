Volkswagen's stock faces turbulence as labor representatives prepare to confront management over proposed cost-cutting measures. The IG Metall union and works council are set to unveil their counterproposal to the company's planned cutbacks, aiming to secure long-term stability for production sites, capacity utilization, and employment without resorting to wage reductions or plant closures. This move comes ahead of the third round of collective bargaining talks in Wolfsburg, where union leaders will present their vision for revitalizing the struggling automaker.

Focus on Innovation and Efficiency

The union's masterplan emphasizes improving product quality and accelerating the launch of an affordable electric entry-level model before 2026. It calls for investments in innovation during challenging times to maintain technological leadership, particularly in software development and timely product introductions. The proposal also advocates for reducing complexity, eliminating redundancies, and realigning the management model with a clear focus on the Volkswagen brand. These measures aim to enhance competitiveness while safeguarding jobs, setting the stage for a potential clash between labor and management over the company's future direction.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...