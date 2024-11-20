BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at -RMB8.31 million, or -RMB0.571 per share. This compares with -RMB365.19 million, or -RMB32.616 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 55.1% to RMB44.45 million from RMB98.94 million last year.NaaS Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB8.31 Mln. vs. -RMB365.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB0.571 vs. -RMB32.616 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB44.45 Mln vs. RMB98.94 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX