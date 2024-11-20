BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DouYu International Holdings (DOYU):Earnings: RMB3.40 million in Q3 vs. RMB76.38 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.11 in Q3 vs. RMB2.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DouYu International Holdings reported adjusted earnings of -RMB39.84 million or -RMB1.32 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.063 million in Q3 vs. RMB1.359 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX