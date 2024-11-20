BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB1.107 billion, or RMB1.06 per share. This compares with RMB614.35 million, or RMB0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.226 billion or RMB1.17 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.9% to RMB3.031 billion from RMB2.263 billion last year.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.107 Bln. vs. RMB614.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.06 vs. RMB0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB3.031 Bln vs. RMB2.263 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX