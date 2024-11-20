BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - So-Young International Inc. (SY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled RMB20.35 million, or RMB0.26 per share. This compares with RMB18.31 million, or RMB0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to RMB371.83 million from RMB385.29 million last year.
So-Young International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): RMB20.35 Mln. vs. RMB18.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.26 vs. RMB0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB371.83 Mln vs. RMB385.29 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $49.9 Mln-$52.7 Mln
