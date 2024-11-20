BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - DouYu International (DOYU) reported net income in the third quarter of RMB 3.4 million compared with RMB 76.4 million in the same period of 2023. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.11 compared to RMB 2.39. Adjusted net loss was RMB 39.8 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 71.9 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB 1.32 compared to profit of RMB 2.25.Total net revenues decreased by 21.8% to RMB 1.06 billion compared with RMB 1.36 billion in the same period of 2023. Livestreaming revenues decreased by 34.7% to RMB 752.1 million. Average mobile MAUs in the third quarter were 42.1 million, compared with 51.7 million in the same period of 2023.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX