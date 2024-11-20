BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at -RMB121.07 million, or -RMB1.22 per share. This compares with -RMB196.54 million, or -RMB1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Yatsen Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB76.93 million or -RMB0.77 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to RMB677.02 million from RMB718.13 million last year.Yatsen Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB121.07 Mln. vs. -RMB196.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB1.22 vs. -RMB1.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB677.02 Mln vs. RMB718.13 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB1.07-RMB1.18 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX